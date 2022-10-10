Chicago's Ukrainian community set to protest Russia's latest attack on homeland

Russia has unleashed the biggest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. It sent missiles into multiple cities, smashing civilian targets and killing at least 11 people.

This is retaliation for what Russia claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge.

Now, Chicago’s Ukrainian community is responding, ready to protest these attacks.

Chicago's Ukrainian community plans to meet at Water Tower around 5 p.m. They will rally in support of Ukraine, before marching to Millennium Park.

In response to the latest, devastating strikes in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America is calling on Ukraine’s allies to supply the country with more sophisticated air defense systems and weapons.

For the afternoon protest, organizers are requesting that those planning to attend bring something that glows. Together, they will march south on Michigan Avenue in support of Ukraine, ending their rally at The Bean.

"This is a protest against the horrors committed by Russia, these are war crimes. But Putin is wrong about one more time, he is wrong. He underestimated the Ukrainians, he thought he would take the country in three days. Here we are, almost at the end of the year, and we are fighting, and we are pushing back. And we are. The more aggressive he becomes, the more Ukrainians are going to fight," said Marta Farion, Vice President of Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more were injured in these latest attacks by Russia.

Some of those attacks struck civilian areas as people were heading to work and school.