Chicago's upcoming NASCAR race raising new concerns over traffic, logistics

There are new concerns Thursday over Chicago's upcoming NASCAR race.

Less than four months away and there are still a lot of unanswered questions ahead of the first-of-its-kind street race, including what street closures will take place, when, and for how long.

The course layout will take over Columbus Drive between Jackson and Roosevelt, a portion of Lake Shore Drive and a section of Michigan Avenue.

While Grant Park sees its share of festivals and events each summer, park representatives say this is on an entirely different scale.

While the race itself is only a two-day event, setup and tear-down could take up to two weeks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This will impact access to the park and opportunities for summer camp.

The Shedd Aquarium projects it could lose two to three million dollars during the event if access to its campus is cut off.

While their chief marketing and experience officer says they welcome tourists to the city, they want more transparency when it comes to logistics.

"We’ve only ever seen one road closed at a time, Columbus, or Roosevelt, getting Columbus, Roosevelt and Lake Shore at the same time, is something that is unprecedented and something that we’d like to talk about minimizing the amount of time that might happen,"said Shedd Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Meghan Curran. "Each day at that time of year, we see about 10,000 guests, that’s a lot of people, and a fraction of the amount of people that would be trying to access campus those days. We also are looking at a projected impact of one less week of summer camp that we just don’t think we can get the kids here easily."

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Chicago Mayor Lori Light's office and to NASCAR for comment, but have not yet heard back.