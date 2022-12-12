Cause of death for Chicago's 'Walking Man' revealed

Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ has died several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue.

Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Kromelis — a homeless man, known for walking the streets of the Loop — was sleeping under blankets in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue on the night of May 25 when surveillance cameras captured Joseph Guardia, 27, walking up and standing over him silently for 16 seconds, prosecutors said in a court hearing in May.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The video allegedly shows Guardia walking to a nearby intersection then returning and pouring gasoline over Kromelis’ uncovered head and igniting it.

Doctors initially said the 75-year-old was not expected to recover after he was lit on fire for nearly three minutes. His upper body was engulfed in flames, and he suffered third-degree burns on over 65% of his body.

About four months later, Kromelis was discharged from Stroger Hospital and continued to recover at a rehab facility, having to undergo additional surgeries.

MORE: Joseph Kromelis case: Suspect charged with setting Chicago's 'Walking Man' on fire

Guardia provided no other motive than "being an angry person, and claimed he wanted to burn trash but did not realize there was a person there."

"At this time, charges have not been upgraded in this case. Additional charges may be filed after the medical examiner's office and police department have completed their investigations," the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The Cook County medical examiner says Kromelis died from complications of thermal injuries.

Six years ago — on May 24, 2016 — Kromelis was brutally beaten by someone with a baseball bat in the 400 block of East Lower Wacker Drive. The two were struggling over the bat when police arrived.

FOX 32 Chicago contributed to this report.