Chicago's weather about to get more 'seasonable,' with several chances of rain over coming week
CHICAGO - Weather forecasts for Chicago show that our weather is about to become more spring-like and seasonablee.
The National Weather Service said that on Sunday, Chicago area residents should expect to see highs ranging from 60s along Lake Michigan to 82 degrees inland, with a 50% chance of isolated thunderstorms.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING WEATHER ALERTS
The rest of week of May 16 through May 20 is shaping up to be more like what Chicago area residents expect from spring, after an unusually warm week.
Advertisement
- Monday, May 16: High 74, Low 51
- Tuesday, May 17: High 58, Low 53
- Wednesday, May 18: High 61, Low 56
- Thursday, May 19: High 74, Low 67
- Friday, May 20: High 80, Low 60