Chicago's weather about to get more 'seasonable,' with several chances of rain over coming week

Weather forecasts for Chicago show that our weather is about to become more spring-like and seasonablee.

The National Weather Service said that on Sunday, Chicago area residents should expect to see highs ranging from 60s along Lake Michigan to 82 degrees inland, with a 50% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The rest of week of May 16 through May 20 is shaping up to be more like what Chicago area residents expect from spring, after an unusually warm week.

