Chicago and suburban weather to remain warmer than normal, with rain possible Tuesday through Friday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will remain warmer than normal this week, with a chance of showers Tuesday through Friday.

The chance of rain Tuesday is of the ‘spotty drizzle’ variety. 

On Wednesday, there's a chance of rain. On Thursday, there's a strong likelihood of rain and thunder. On Friday, there's another chance of rain.

Saturday will be dry and breezy.

  • Tuesday: High 68°, Low 63°
  • Wednesday: High 69°, Low 65°
  • Thursday: High 70°, Low 63°
  • Friday: High 73°, Low 62°
  • Saturday: High 77°, Low 67°
  • Sunday: High 77, Low 62°

