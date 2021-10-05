Chicago and suburban weather to remain warmer than normal, with rain possible Tuesday through Friday

Chicago's weather will remain warmer than normal this week, with a chance of showers Tuesday through Friday.

The chance of rain Tuesday is of the ‘spotty drizzle’ variety.

On Wednesday, there's a chance of rain. On Thursday, there's a strong likelihood of rain and thunder. On Friday, there's another chance of rain.

Saturday will be dry and breezy.

Tuesday: High 68 ° , Low 63 °

Wednesday: High 69 ° , Low 65 °

Thursday: High 70°, Low 63°

Friday: High 73 ° , Low 62 °

Saturday: High 77 ° , Low 67 °

Sunday: High 77, Low 62°

