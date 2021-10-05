Chicago and suburban weather to remain warmer than normal, with rain possible Tuesday through Friday
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will remain warmer than normal this week, with a chance of showers Tuesday through Friday.
The chance of rain Tuesday is of the ‘spotty drizzle’ variety.
On Wednesday, there's a chance of rain. On Thursday, there's a strong likelihood of rain and thunder. On Friday, there's another chance of rain.
Saturday will be dry and breezy.
- Tuesday: High 68°, Low 63°
- Wednesday: High 69°, Low 65°
- Thursday: High 70°, Low 63°
- Friday: High 73°, Low 62°
- Saturday: High 77°, Low 67°
- Sunday: High 77, Low 62°
