Chicago police warn community about robberies on West Side, urge safety

Chicago police are investigating two robberies that happened on Chicago's West Side in mid-August.

In each of the incidents, four men driving a black Chevy Blazer with Illinois temporary tags were involved.

The first robbery was in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 800 block of North Kedzie on Aug. 11 around 2:27pm.

Police say the victim was exiting the Chase Bank when two offenders with "machine guns" and one with a handgun, each wearing masks, stole the victim's gold chains and cash. The men then re-entered their vehicle being driven by a fourth man and drove off.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The second robbery happened around 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 12 in North Lawndale in the 1200 block of South Komensky.

Police say, four men in a black Chevy Blaze approached the victim. Three offenders were armed with "Draco" rifles and took the victim's gold chains, wallet and cash. The men re-entered the car and drove away.

On Aug. 15, in the 200 block of North Waller, police found a black Chevy Trail Blazer with Illinois temp tag 121aa392 Exp. 09/22, completely burned out around 10:12 p.m.

Investigators found that the burned out Chevy was the vehicle used in each of the robberies.

Police want to remind the public how to stay safe: