Child abuse victims call on Catholic church to do more to out predators

Victims of child abuse in the Catholic Church spoke out Thursday, calling on church leaders to do more to expose predatory priests.

Last week, the Catholic Church settled a lawsuit over the first-ever complaint against the Vatican for $2 million.

Activists with the group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests are urging the Church to issue a warning about local priests, claiming they're dangerous.

"The Archbishop of Chicago has vast resources, church bulletins, parish websites, pulpit announcements, church publications, church mailings. They could and should take action right now to at least warn the public," said David Clohessy, a victim from St. Louis.

The group plans to hold another event Thursday afternoon.