Child among 5 hospitalized after Portage park crash

Ten people were injured, including a child, after a crash Saturday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Ambulances were called about 8:20 p.m. to West Warwick Avenue and North Austin Avenue for a two vehicle crash, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three people were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the fire department said. One was in fair-to-serious condition and another was in good-to-fair condition. A child was hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition.

Two other people were taken to Community First Hospital in good-to-fair condition, fire said. Five other people declined medical attention.