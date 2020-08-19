Child among 5 hurt in Englewood ambulance crash

A child was among five people injured when a vehicle and an ambulance collided Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The two-vehicle pin-in crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. near 71st Street and Loomis Boulevard, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Two paramedics in the ambulance were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said. The patient who was being transported in the ambulance was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center while a baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Merritt said.

He said the fire department classified all their conditions as critical because of the pin-in nature of the crash, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, police said.