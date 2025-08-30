Child critically injured after being run over by lawnmower: officials

The Brief A young child was critically injured after being run over by an industrial-style lawnmower in Cary, Ill. on Saturday. A neighbor applied a makeshift tourniquet before the child was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and the circumstances remain unclear.



A young child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being run over by a lawnmower in Cary, Ill. on Saturday.

What we know:

Around 12:41 p.m., Cary Fire Protection District responded to a report of a child with a traumatic injury in the 28700 block of West Kristy Lane. Officials determined the child had been run over by an industrial-style lawnmower, which had caused serious injury to the lower extremity.

When paramedics arrived, a neighbor applied a makeshift tourniquet to help control the child's bleeding.

The child was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. in critical condition.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Cary Fire Protection District)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the incident.