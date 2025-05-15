Child dies after falling into pool in Wilmington, authorities say
WILMINGTON, Ill. - A child who fell into a swimming pool in Wilmington on Thursday has died, according to authorities.
What we know:
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the Deer Ridge Subdivision.
Police were called for an unresponsive child who had fallen into a pool. Someone at the scene had already started CPR by the time officers arrived.
First responders took over lifesaving efforts and rushed the child to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation. No additional details have been released.