Child dies after falling into pool in Wilmington, authorities say

The Brief A child died Thursday after falling into a swimming pool in Wilmington’s Deer Ridge Subdivision around 11:30 a.m. CPR was started by someone at the scene before first responders arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet and was pronounced dead shortly after; the incident is under investigation.



A child who fell into a swimming pool in Wilmington on Thursday has died, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the Deer Ridge Subdivision.

Police were called for an unresponsive child who had fallen into a pool. Someone at the scene had already started CPR by the time officers arrived.

First responders took over lifesaving efforts and rushed the child to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation. No additional details have been released.