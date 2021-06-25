Child fatally shot in Burbank: police

Police are investigating after a child was fatally shot Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Burbank.

About 2:21 p.m., officers and paramedics arrived at a residence in the 8300 block of Laramie Avenue for a report of a child shot.

An ambulance then transported the child to an area hospital, where he/she was pronounced dead, Burbank police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available at this time.