Child luring attempt reported in West Rogers Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police are alerting residents on the North Side about a child luring incident Tuesday in West Rogers Park.

A 14-year-old girl was approached by a man between noon and 12:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of North California Avenue, according to police.

The man was driving a dark-colored SUV and asked the girl if she needed a ride home, officials said. The man continued to follow her for a short distance before driving away.

Police said the man was 30 to 40-years-old, had a light complexion and dark hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-744-8266.