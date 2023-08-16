Child luring attempt reported in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are alerting residents on the North Side about a child luring incident Tuesday in West Rogers Park.
A 14-year-old girl was approached by a man between noon and 12:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of North California Avenue, according to police.
The man was driving a dark-colored SUV and asked the girl if she needed a ride home, officials said. The man continued to follow her for a short distance before driving away.
Featured
Police said the man was 30 to 40-years-old, had a light complexion and dark hair.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-744-8266.