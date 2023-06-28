Child-sized racecars donated to Chicago children's hospital

A northwest Indiana charity is looking to bring smiles to the faces of patients at Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

The Children's Dream Racers are being donated by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids organization, also known as 'NICK'. They're child-sized versions of race cars, actually built by a retired NASCAR car builder with the same type of materials they use on real cars.

The children's version is equipped with oxygen bottle holders and room for IV stands so all kids can enjoy them. And of course, that donation comes just in time for the upcoming Chicago street race.

NICK was first started by a family who had experienced cancer themselves. That organization says about one in five northwest Indiana families that go out of state to receive medical care seek treatment at Comer's, which is why they chose to support that hospital.