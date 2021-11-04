Girl, 2, dies after being shot in head in Harvey

Harvey Police are investigating the shooting death of a 2-year old girl, identified by the Cook County medical examiner as Majestee Hale.

When police arrived, they made a decision to transport the child, who was carried by her father, to Ingalls Hospital in a police vehicle.

Majestee was shot in the head and the crime scene was contained to the house, police said. The gunfire did not come from outside.

"This was not a drive by, it was contained to the house, which was processed throughout the night," Police Chief Joseph Moseley said. "There was no danger to public. I will not discuss anything about suspects or persons of interest."

Majestee was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not say who was in the house but added no one else was injured. They have questioned family members.

Thomas Williams, of the City of Harvey, called this a tragedy. He said officials are heartbroken and are reaching out to the family to help in any way they can.