Children’s ‘Yoto Mini’ speaker recalled due to burn, fire risks

A recall has been issued for a children’s speaker due to burn and fire hazards.

This voluntary recall is issued for the Yoto Mini speaker for children because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) officials announced a recall of the speaker on April 11.

The CPSC said about 251,165 speakers were recalled in the U.S., with roughly 18,932 subject to a recall in Canada.

No injuries have resulted from using the devices, but there have been six reports from U.S. consumers and a U.K. consumer of the speaker overheating or melting.

Parents should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact Yoto to receive a free replacement smart charging cable.

Consumers should send a photograph of the old cable cut through the middle to receive a new replacement cord.

According to the CPSC, the Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable but not an adapter or charger.

The Yoto Mini is intended for children ages 3 to 12 and is operated using Yoto cards and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio, and podcasts. It has pale gray speakers with orange tactile controls and a pixel display.

These devices were sold online at us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, and maisonette.com, and in toy and gift stores nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024.

The recalled units serial number is SKU PRPLXX00860 and it can be found on the base of the product.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



