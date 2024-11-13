Investigation underway after 2 killed in Chinatown shooting

Two people were fatally shot in Chinatown on Monday night, prompting an investigation by Chicago police.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Elizabeth Street. Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One victim was found outside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was located at the rear of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting may have taken place inside the residence.

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.