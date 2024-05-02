Chinese American Museum of Chicago offers engaging blend of history, culture

One of the city’s fastest growing cultural institutions is in Chinatown.

In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander month, FOX 32's Joanie Lum visited the Chinese American Museum of Chicago.

Academics from England explored the museum, looking for a genuine Chicago experience.

Professors Lauren Martin and Yimin Zhao brought students here to learn about American geography.

"We do a lot of work around neighborhood identity and urban change and Chicago is an amazing city for that," Martin said.

Zhao said the museum makes Chicago stand out.

"We want to come here to look around, to know the history, the past, present and the future," Zhao said.

The museum is in the heart of Chinatown, 238 W. 23rd St. Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood is the only one in the country expanding after the pandemic.

The museum reflects a mix of trends and traditions, with displays of obvious cultural items.

The Chinese American Museum of Chicago greets visitors with a dragon in the doorway. 2024 is the Asian lunar year of the dragon. The dragon on display is the very one that flew down Wentworth Avenue for the New Year parade for decades.

The colorful Chinese dragon is a good-hearted mystical symbol, here to escort visitors through history.

Edward Jung, President of the Chinese American Museum of Chicago, grew up on the street where it is located. He said when it started,

"We had to build the story from the beginning. People started donating things from their life, books, tea sets, whatever they got," Jung said.

The museum quickly acquired precious donations; replicas of the terra-cotta warriors that guarded an ancient Chinese tomb in Xian, modern artwork and a permanent installation dedicated to military service.

"It’s a language. It's about the things we want to say and also we want things to be heard. We want things to be interesting enough that the messages are actually being delivered," Yi Wei "Leo" Wang, the curator of exhibits, said.

Chinese immigrants settled in the South Loop of Chicago in the 1800s, later moving to the current location near Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue. They opened businesses, social services, and endured struggle.

Jung said the museum reflects the plight of Asian-Americans.

"All the challenges, all the discrimination and prejudice we had to deal with to get to this point. Sadly enough, the discrimination is still going on. We are still dealing with anti-Asian hate," Jung said.

Business in Chinatown has recovered from the pandemic.

Caroline Ng, the museum's executive director, said visitors enjoy the many facets of the exhibits.

"People are really interested in Chinatown. They are very interested in it. They really enjoy coming to it, but there's not a lot of ways to connect with it on a deeper level which will learn more about it. I really hope [the museum] becomes a place that will also be a platform for Chinese Americans to connect with one another and for Chicago to connect with our stories," Ng said.

From somber immigration stories to interactive fun with zodiacs, history and heritage live at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago.