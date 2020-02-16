Chino Hills church making rosaries to present to Kobe Bryant’s church

article

Parishioners at a church in Chino Hills are going the extra step to help people grieve over the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Dozens of people gathered at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church Sunday morning to make rosaries to present to Kobe Bryant’s church.

The rosaries were decorated in purple and gold—representing the Lakers.

Related: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Many volunteers say helping to make the rosaries is their way of healing over the tragic death Bryant, his daughter and the seven other victims on the helicopter.

“The rosary is a very powerful healing tool and I believe a lot of people were hurt and are still hurting over Kobe’s death. And the fact that we will be donating this to Kobe’s parish and distributing it will bring a lot of healing,” volunteer Gigi Macaraeg said.

Advertisement

The rosaries will be taken to Kobe’s church in Newport Beach.

“We decided to make this mamba rosary healing event where we bought the supplies to make lots of plastic beaded rosaries. Where people could make the rosary, have conversations with people, take a rosary home as a keepsake,” stated Arlene Zonni with St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Related: Kobe, Gianna Bryant public memorial: Preregister now, tickets to Staples Center event on sale Wednesday

A public memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who went by the nickname Gigi, is scheduled at Staples Center for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the "Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant" will be available to the public through Ticketmaster starting on Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration for tickets to the event began on Friday.