Chris Brown announces Wrigley Field show

R&B superstar Chris Brown will bring his Breezy Bowl XX Tour to Wrigley Field on Aug. 28 as part of his summer stadium tour across North America and Europe.

What we know:

Brown, a two-time Grammy winner, will be joined by fellow R&B artists Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller on select dates. Walker will perform at all North American stops, while Tiller will appear throughout the tour.

The Breezy Bowl XX Tour marks the 20th anniversary of Brown’s career.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on April 3, at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale until Sunday at 9 a.m., with presales beginning Tuesday. VIP packages, which include premium seating, access to a pre-show lounge, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry, will also be available.

Breezy Bowl XX Tour dates

Sun Jun 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Johan Cruyff Arena

Wed Jun 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

Fri Jun 13 | Frankfurt, Germany | Deutsche Bank Park

Sun Jun 15 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live

Mon Jun 16 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live

Thu Jun 19 | Cardiff, UK | Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sat Jun 21 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Thu Jun 26 | Birmingham, UK | Villa Park Stadium

Sat Jun 28 | Dublin, Ireland | Marlay Park

Tue Jul 1 | Glasgow, UK | Hampden Park

Sat Jul 5 | Paris, France | Paris la Defense Arena

Wed Jul 30 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park

Sat Aug 02 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Tue Aug 05 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Fri Aug 08 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Sun Aug 10 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park

Tue Aug 12 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sat Aug 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park

Tue Aug 19 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Sat Aug 23 | Montréal, QC | Parc Jean Drapeau

Mon Aug 25 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park

Thu Aug 28 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 30 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park

Wed Sep 03 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 05 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

Mon Sep 08 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park

Thu Sep 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field

Sat Sep 13 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 17 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Sat Sep 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium