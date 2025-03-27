Chris Brown announces Wrigley Field show
CHICAGO - R&B superstar Chris Brown will bring his Breezy Bowl XX Tour to Wrigley Field on Aug. 28 as part of his summer stadium tour across North America and Europe.
What we know:
Brown, a two-time Grammy winner, will be joined by fellow R&B artists Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller on select dates. Walker will perform at all North American stops, while Tiller will appear throughout the tour.
The Breezy Bowl XX Tour marks the 20th anniversary of Brown’s career.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on April 3, at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com.
Fans can sign up for the artist presale until Sunday at 9 a.m., with presales beginning Tuesday. VIP packages, which include premium seating, access to a pre-show lounge, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry, will also be available.
Breezy Bowl XX Tour dates
Sun Jun 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Johan Cruyff Arena
Wed Jun 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion
Fri Jun 13 | Frankfurt, Germany | Deutsche Bank Park
Sun Jun 15 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live
Mon Jun 16 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live
Thu Jun 19 | Cardiff, UK | Cardiff Principality Stadium
Sat Jun 21 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Thu Jun 26 | Birmingham, UK | Villa Park Stadium
Sat Jun 28 | Dublin, Ireland | Marlay Park
Tue Jul 1 | Glasgow, UK | Hampden Park
Sat Jul 5 | Paris, France | Paris la Defense Arena
Wed Jul 30 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park
Sat Aug 02 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Tue Aug 05 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Fri Aug 08 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Sun Aug 10 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park
Tue Aug 12 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sat Aug 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park
Tue Aug 19 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Sat Aug 23 | Montréal, QC | Parc Jean Drapeau
Mon Aug 25 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park
Thu Aug 28 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 30 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park
Wed Sep 03 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 05 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
Mon Sep 08 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park
Thu Sep 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field
Sat Sep 13 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 17 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Sat Sep 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
The Source: The information in this article came from Live Nation.