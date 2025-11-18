Christkindlmarkets in Chicago, Aurora open this week

The Brief Christkindlmarket in Chicago and Aurora open up this week. The holiday tradition attracts thousands of visitors every season. Christkindlmarket will also return to Wrigleville this year.



Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago is opening up for the holiday season this Friday.

What we know:

The German-style Christmas market is one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the city. Christkindlmarket features everything from roasted nuts, to unique gifts, bratwurst and hot spiced wine for thousands of visitors each year.

The Christkindlemarket in Chicago is located in Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington St., near the intersection with N. Dearborn Street.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 12: People shop for holiday items at the Christkindlmarket outside of Wrigley Field on December 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The holiday market is representative of a traditional German Christmas market. (Photo by Scott Expand

Here are the days and hours for the downtown Chicago Christkindlmarket:

No. 21 – Dec. 24

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Opening Hours:

Preview Event (Nov. 20): 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving (Nov. 27): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This holiday season features two other Christkindlmarkets in and around Chicago.

Aurora

Christkindlmarket in Aurora will also open this week, located at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway.

Nov. 21 – Dec. 24

Christkindlmarket Aurora is open Thursdays to Sundays*

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Special Opening Hours:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 27): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 through Dec. 23: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wrigleyville

Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville also returns this year starting Nov. 23, located at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

Nov. 23 – Dec. 31

Monday through Thursday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Special Opening Hours:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 27): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 through Dec. 23: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): CLOSED

Dec. 29 through Dec. 30: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit christkindlmarket.com.