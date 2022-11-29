Christkindlmarket Chicago ranked among the world's best Christmas markets
CHICAGO - The Christkindlmarket Chicago has been named one of the best Christmas markets in the world!
According to Big 7 Travel, of all Christmas markets in the world, Christkindlmarket Chicago is ranked number three this holiday season.
The top 10 Christmas Markets in the world are the following:
- Winter Wonders – Brussels, Belgium
- Gendarmenmarkt – Berlin, Germany
- Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, USA
- Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market – Birmingham, UK
- Christmas Village Belvedere Palace – Vienna, Austria
- Striezelmarket – Dresden, Germany
- Krakow Christmas Market– Krakow, Poland
- Galway Continental Christmas Market – Galway, Ireland
- Zagreb Advent – Zagreb, Croatia
- Sibiu Christmas Market – Sibiu, Romania
The rankings are based on several factors, including social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, attendance, Big 7 Travel writer suggestions and previous awards.
