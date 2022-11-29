Expand / Collapse search

Christkindlmarket Chicago ranked among the world's best Christmas markets

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 3:19PM
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Shoppers enjoy unseasonably warm weather while visiting Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in Chicago, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Christkindlmarket Chicago has been named one of the best Christmas markets in the world!

According to Big 7 Travel, of all Christmas markets in the world, Christkindlmarket Chicago is ranked number three this holiday season.

The top 10 Christmas Markets in the world are the following: 

  1. Winter Wonders  – Brussels, Belgium
  2. Gendarmenmarkt – Berlin, Germany
  3. Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, USA
  4. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market – Birmingham, UK
  5. Christmas Village Belvedere Palace – Vienna, Austria
  6. Striezelmarket – Dresden, Germany
  7. Krakow Christmas Market– Krakow, Poland
  8. Galway Continental Christmas Market – Galway, Ireland
  9. Zagreb Advent – Zagreb, Croatia
  10. Sibiu Christmas Market – Sibiu, Romania

The rankings are based on several factors, including social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, attendance, Big 7 Travel writer suggestions and previous awards. 

For the full list, click here.