Christkindlmarket Chicago ranked among the world's best Christmas markets

The Christkindlmarket Chicago has been named one of the best Christmas markets in the world!

According to Big 7 Travel, of all Christmas markets in the world, Christkindlmarket Chicago is ranked number three this holiday season.

The top 10 Christmas Markets in the world are the following:

Winter Wonders – Brussels, Belgium Gendarmenmarkt – Berlin, Germany Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, USA Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market – Birmingham, UK Christmas Village Belvedere Palace – Vienna, Austria Striezelmarket – Dresden, Germany Krakow Christmas Market– Krakow, Poland Galway Continental Christmas Market – Galway, Ireland Zagreb Advent – Zagreb, Croatia Sibiu Christmas Market – Sibiu, Romania

The rankings are based on several factors, including social media popularity, vendor variety, food, entertainment, local traditions, attendance, Big 7 Travel writer suggestions and previous awards.

