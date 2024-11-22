Christkindlmarket returns to Chicago with festive traditions and new experiences

The Brief Chicago’s Christkindlmarket is officially open, bringing back its beloved traditions, including the collectible boot mug. The German holiday market features food, drinks, handmade goods, and a new "Culture and Cheer" tour. The market is open at two locations—Daley Plaza in Chicago and River Edge Park in Aurora—until December 24.



Chicago’s cherished holiday tradition, the Christkindlmarket, is back for the season, offering locals and visitors a chance to celebrate the holidays with German-inspired festivities.

The market, which opened this week, is operating at two locations: Daley Plaza in Chicago and River Edge Park in Aurora.

This year’s market has something for everyone. Fans of Christkindlmarket will be thrilled to see the return of the iconic boot-shaped mug, available for the first time since 2019, along with two other collectible mugs. The market also features traditional mulled wine, German beer, and hearty eats like pretzels, pierogis, and raclette sandwiches.

Since its debut in 1996, the market has been a staple of Chicago’s holiday season, drawing crowds with its festive atmosphere, handmade goods, and ornaments from more than 50 vendors. This year introduces the "Culture and Cheer" tour, which gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the market while highlighting German traditions.

"This is a Chicago tradition that just won’t quit," said Tom Schmidt, a visitor to the market.

Leila Schmidt, Senior Manager at German American Events, LLC, noted the event’s cultural significance.

"I’m from Germany originally, so I always like to say it’s a piece of home here in the heart of the city," she said.

Christkindlmarket is open until December 24.

Also, on Friday, the city of Chicago will be lighting its official Christmas tree at 6 p.m.