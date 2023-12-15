'Christmas Fear': Midnight Terror Haunted House returns for a spooky weekend in Oak Lawn

If you're craving more scares after Halloween or seeking an adrenaline rush, Oak Lawn has just the remedy.

Midnight Terror Haunted House is making a special return this weekend and introducing a chilling Christmas theme they've aptly named "Christmas Fear."

The organizers are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience filled with nightmares.

Edward Messina takes on the role of Haunted Santa.

"The charity is called Christmas Without Cancer. It's a local charity to Oak Lawn and it's a complete non-for-profit. It was actually started by a couple of nurses and some of the people who work in the hospitals around the area," he said.

Celebrating its 20th year, Christmas Without Cancer extends support to families in the Southland undergoing cancer treatments. The charity distributes holiday gifts and essential items, providing assistance to thousands of families during the festive season.