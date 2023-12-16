'Christmas in the Wards' provides gifts for hundreds of Chicago families

Chicago's annual "Christmas in the Wards" program brought hundreds of people together on Saturday for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined 38 of the city aldermen in handing out thousands of gifts to over 1,200 children and students.

This is the 27th year of the event at McCormick Place, founded by local businessman Larry Huggins.

Each year, "Christmas in the Wards" serves Chicago's underserved families and children.

Every family in attendance was given a raffle ticket to win one of the large gifts, including a laptop, bicycle, television, gaming system and more.