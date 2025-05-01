Christopher Columbus statue finds new home as Chicago Park District plans fresh start for Arrigo Park

The Brief The Chicago Park District reached a settlement over the 2020 removal of a Christopher Columbus statue from Arrigo Park. The statue will be loaned to a local Italian-American group for indoor display; it will not return to public park space. The Park District is launching a community process to select a new statue for Arrigo Park honoring Italian-American heritage.



After years of debate and legal battles, the Christopher Columbus statue removed from Chicago’s Arrigo Park in 2020 will not return to its original location but will instead be relocated indoors.

What we know:

The Chicago Park District announced Thursday it has reached a settlement with the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans (JCCIA) over the city’s decision to remove the Columbus statue from Arrigo Park during the summer of 2020.

That removal came during a wave of nationwide protests, some of which in Chicago turned confrontational, prompting the city to take down several Columbus statues for public safety.

Under the terms of the agreement, the City of Chicago, which owns the statue, will loan it to the JCCIA. The organization plans to display it inside a redeveloped building it owns in the city.

The Park District, in line with recommendations from the Chicago Monuments Project, will also remove the plinth that once held a Columbus statue in Grant Park. That will open up space for public access and allow new art installations in the future.

What's next:

The Park District says it’s beginning a public process to decide on a new statue for Arrigo Park—one that honors the contributions of Italian Americans to Chicago’s history. That process will include community input sessions and a call for artists to submit qualifications.

"The Chicago Park District is committed to diversifying our statuary to ensure we are honoring Chicago's rich history and diversity," said General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Ramirez-Rosa.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) will work alongside the Park District to manage the artist selection and community engagement.

At Grant Park, officials plan to redesign the former Columbus statue area into a plaza that will host rotating public art.

What we don't know:

Details about when the Columbus statue will go on display inside the JCCIA’s building have not been shared.