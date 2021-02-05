Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' actor and Hollywood legend, dies at 91

Christopher Plummer, an actor best known for his roles in "Sound of Music" and "All the Money in the World," has died. He was 91.

Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut alongside his wife, Elaine Taylor, his family confirmed. His manager, Lou Pitt, also confirmed his death in a statement shared with Fox News on Friday.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots," Pitt said.

"Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

