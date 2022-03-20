Church gives $27,000 worth of free gas to hundreds of drivers on Chicago's South Side

A church gave away $27,000 worth of free gas in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

Another Chance Church said that one of the hundreds of cars at the BP station at 99th and Halsted included a family which had suffered a job loss a couple of weeks ago and were down on their luck. Each driver got $50 worth of free gas.

The average price for gas in Chicago on Sunday was $4.83, according to AAA. That's $1.55 higher than it was a year ago.

"The pandemic has done numerous amounts of damage to our community," said Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore (4th). "People have been suffering."

Another Chicago gas giveaway, paid for by Dr. Willie Wilson, is scheduled for Thursday, March 24, at 50 gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs. Wilson said he will give away $1 million worth of gas that day.

