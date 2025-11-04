Rep. Chuy Garcia criticized for last-minute exit from 2026 race

The Brief U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's last-minute withdrawal from the 2026 race for Congress garnered pushback. Critics argued that the move right before the deadline denied voters a true choice in the Democratic primary. The congressman's chief of staff, Patty Garcia, did file to run as a Democrat, the only other candidate to do so.



U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is defending his last-minute decision not to run for another term in Congress.

Critics focused on the way Garcia chose to bow out of the race as reports of his change of heart came right as time expired on Monday evening for anyone else interested in running to file nominating petitions.

What we know:

The move led many critics to claim Garcia deprives the residents of his largely Latino 4th Congressional District of a true choice in the 2026 Democratic primary race. The district includes much of Chicago’s Southwest Side and the near western suburbs.

Garcia had initially announced his intention to run for a fourth term, but instead, his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, was able to circulate and file her nominating petitions in his place before anyone knew he was dropping out.

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward), who ran unsuccessfully for the seat two years ago, said it was a classic machine political move.

"You pulled the machine move that you were fighting against for almost your entire career," Lopez said. "He is ending his career basically as part of the machine that he hated so much to be a part of."

Garcia and his chief of staff did not return calls and messages seeking comment, but in an interview on the Capitol Fax blog, the congressman said the decision was motivated by his wife’s deteriorating health and other family considerations. Those include a recent move to adopt their 8-year-old grandchild.

In that interview, Garcia responded to those who criticized his move as anti-democratic and an attempted coronation.

"I respect their views," he said. "I can see why they would do that, but I think I followed the rules. I followed the filing calendar and of course, took time to reflect on making this choice, because it came as a shock to all of our supporters, it’s still shocking many of our allies. By weeks and my entire family, my two boys, my daughter-in-laws, and some of my grandkids were begging me to come home, and I'm responding to that."

Patty Garcia was the lone Democrat to file in the race. Lupe Castillo also filed to run in the Republican primary.

Rep. Garcia’s exit meant there will be five open Congressional seats in the Chicago region in 2026, marking a major turnover of area lawmakers.