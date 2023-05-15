Cicadas invade early: Unusually warm winter prompts early arrival in Chicago

It's an early invasion!

They weren't expected to kick up the band until next year, but the loud shrill of cicadas is beginning to sprout up in Chicago and parts of the south which can happen due to unusually warm winters.

The early arrival has opened up a helpful hobby, that you can take part in too.

"The app's called Cicada Safari. It's free. The data is not sold. What you do is you can download it from the App Store or Google Play and when you go outside and hike, if you see a cicada nymph or an adult, you take its picture, with the metadata, the longitude, latitude with date and time, we can then map this carefully," said Dr. Gene Kritsky, Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph University.

You can also check out cicadasafari.org.