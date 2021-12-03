Cicero boy celebrates being cancer-free

A Cicero third-grader has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. He is now cancer free!

On Friday, the community and his classmates came out to cheer on the eight-year-old.

It has been a very difficult three years for Jencarl Ponton, a third-grader at the Abraham Lincoln School and Cicero.

However, he’s celebrating a major milestone, with help from the Cicero police and fire departments.

Ponton walked the block around his school, cheered on by classmates waving signs and sirens from a dozen Cicero police and fire vehicles, forming a mini parade.

Three years ago, Ponton was in kindergarten when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He spent a lot of time in the hospital, undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy. But now, doctors say he is cancer-free.

On Tuesday, he will get to ring the celebration bell at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, signaling the official end of his treatment, which is why the school wanted to celebrate the milestone on Friday.

"We just want to let him and his family know that we love them, and that he gets to now enjoy a life as an 8-year-old without having to go through what he has gone through," said principal Gretchen Gorgal.

"He made it out. He had it, he beat it, he's free. Just like his shirt says. He's truly my inspiration and my hero," said Ponton’s sister, Ashley.