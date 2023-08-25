Expand / Collapse search

Handgun found in kindergartener's backpack at Cook County school

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Cicero
CHICAGO - West suburban school officials found a handgun inside a kindergartner's backpack Friday morning. 

The Cicero Police Department was called to Columbus West Elementary School located at 5425 W 31st Street at 9 a.m. when a gun was found on school grounds. 

Cicero District 99 Superintendent Aldo Calderin sent a letter out to families saying a program assistant was helping a 5-year-old boy with a disability find his student ID, and found a handgun in his backpack. 

Police recovered the weapon when they arrived. 

The mother of the child, who is a Concealed Carry License (CCL) holder and has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID), is currently under investigation. The child was released to the custody of a family member.  

The investigation is ongoing.

School officials say none of the students or staff were ever in imminent danger. No one was hurt.