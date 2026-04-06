Cicero crash: Two officers hurt, investigation shuts down busy intersection

The Brief Two police officers were injured in a crash early Monday in Cicero. The crash happened around 4:49 a.m. at Roosevelt Road and Cicero Avenue. The intersection remains closed as investigators work the scene.



A crash involving a police squad car left two officers injured early Monday in Chicago's west suburbs.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:49 a.m. at Roosevelt Road and Cicero Avenue in Cicero, according to a town spokesperson.

Two officers were injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Cicero on Monday.

The incident involved three vehicles, including a police squad car. Two officers were hurt and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities closed traffic in all directions at the busy intersection as crews investigate. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

CTA buses are also impacted. Check the agency's website for status updates.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash happened and if anyone else besides the officers was injured.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released Monday morning.