Cicero man charged with filing false police report alleging he was carjacked

A Cicero man is accused of falsely reporting a carjacking to Illinois State Police.

Jeffery Love Jr., 37, was charged Thursday with one felony count of disorderly conduct, according to ISP.

About 5 a.m. on May 24, police responded to an aggravated vehicular hijacking report on the ramp from Austin Boulevard to westbound Interstate 290, in Oak Park.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the alleged victim, who was Love, who said his vehicle had been taken from him by two armed offenders, police said. Love did not report any injuries.

Police say after an investigation which determined Love made the story up, he was taken into custody and remains at the Maybrook Jail. His bond hearing has not yet been set.

No further details were immediately available.