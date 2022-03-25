Cicero man charged in Chicago driveway shooting

article

A Cicero man was charged in a February shooting that wounded a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

Albert Alexander, 47, was accused of shooting a 39-year-old man multiple times on Feb. 20 in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, police said.

The 39-year-old was pulling into a driveway just before noon when Alexander walked up and started shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Alexander was arrested Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Alexander was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder

He is due in court Friday.