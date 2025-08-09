Cicero man denied bond after armed road rage, high-speed chase in Naperville: police

The Brief Incident: Jose Guitierrez, 31, allegedly pointed a gun at a driver in Naperville and led police on a high-speed chase before being caught on foot. Charges: Faces multiple felonies and misdemeanors; police recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun and ammunition. Status: Denied pre-trial release; next court date is Monday.



A Cicero man accused of fleeing police after a road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another motorist was denied a pre-trial release, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Jose Guitierrez, 31, of Cicero, appeared in court Saturday morning with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including aggravated assault, resisting a police officer, reckless driving and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

Naperville police responded to a road rage incident near Naper Boulevard and Plank Road on Friday evening where Guitierrez allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. A police officer located Guitierrez later and conducted a traffic stop. According to reports, Guitierrez initially came to a stop before fleeing the scene. Police tried deploying multiple methods to stop Guitierrez, but he continued to flee at high speeds on to I-88, to I-355, to Finley Road, to Roosevelt Road, where he ran over a second stop-stick.

Jose Gutierrez (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

While driving on his rims, Guitierrez continued eastbound on Roosevelt Road at high speeds until finally coming to a stop. Then, Guitierrez allegedly fled the scene on foot, when police apprehended him.

Officers located a loaded Pheonix Arms .22 caliber handgun that Guitierrez allegedly threw out of his vehicle. Ammunition was also found.

What they're saying:

"I want to remind motorists that in DuPage County we will not tolerate the type of reckless behavior alleged in this case that puts not only the accused at risk, but also the officers involved as well as the motoring public," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "As I’ve said in the past but bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to outrun the police as you will not be successful and will only make matters worse for yourself."

What's next:

Guiterrez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.