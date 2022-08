The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday.

Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges.

The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street.

Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.

Several guns were also recovered, authorities said.