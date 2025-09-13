Cicero police seeking two men linked to death investigation of strangled victim

The Brief A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a Cicero home on Aug. 28, with an autopsy determining he was strangled. Police are seeking two unidentified Hispanic men in their late 20s to early 30s, seen on surveillance footage and believed to have information about the case. The men are known to use public transportation in Chicago; anyone with information is urged to contact Cicero detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Cicero Police are searching for two people of interest connected to a death investigation from August.

What we know:

On Aug. 28, police responded to a call in the 2800 block of South Cicero Avenue. The caller said they had found a 40-year-old man dead inside a home. An autopsy revealed the man had been strangled.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of two unidentified Hispanic men in their late 20s to early 30s who are believed to have information about the case. The two are known to frequently use public transportation in the Chicago area.

Anyone with any information should contact Det. Gomez or Det. Barona at 708-652-2130 or submit an anonymous tip at 708-863-COPS, through Tip 411 or through Cicero’s social media pages.

