Cicero rallies to support families displaced by apartment fire

Donations are now being accepted for the more than two dozen people left without a place to live after an apartment fire in Cicero.

The three-story building on West 16th Street went up in flames Friday, but no one was hurt.

Town President Larry Dominick announced Saturday the town is also donating funds to each family to help them through the terrible tragedy during the holiday season.

Anyone who would like to help can drop off donations at the Cicero Public Safety Office on West 34th Street beginning Monday during business hours.