Cicero residents rally for more aid as town battles post-flood recovery

Some people in west suburban Cicero say they need more help in recovering from last month's floods.

Cicero was one of the spots that got hit hard in the July Fourth weekend floods.

The White House just approved a disaster declaration this week, which frees up federal money for victims.

But, people in Cicero says not everyone is getting the help they need because they are undocumented.

"FEMA is not enough. FEMA does not cover a large portion of this community's population. Undocumented folks are often left out of the conversation, are often left out of opportunities to rebuild their homes," one resident said.

Cicero, Berwyn, and Austin all still have damage from July's floods.

FEMA will be at the Cicero Community Center on Sunday to talk to the media about what it's doing.