Circle K offers 40 cents off fuel in Chicago ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Chicagoland drivers are in luck heading into St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Select Circle K gas stations are offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

The Fuel Day pop-up event will be valid at 111 store throughout Chicago.

"Our last Fuel Day in January was a big hit, and we’re delighted to bring it back for an encore as a token of appreciation for our valued customers across Chicagoland," said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations in the Chicago area. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.