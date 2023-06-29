Expand / Collapse search
Circle K offers 40 cents off fuel ahead of Fourth of July travel

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Consumer
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Circle K is offering discounts on fuel at select locations ahead of Fourth of July travel. 

Customers at more than 300 Circle K stores throughout the American Heartland – Illinois, Iowa and Missouri – will save 40 cents per gallon on fuel between 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29. 

The Fuel Day Pop-Up aims to help consumers recover from holiday expenses by saving on travel costs. 

"We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier," said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. "Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend."  

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the three-state region, selling either Circle K fuels or Shell brand fuel.  

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.  