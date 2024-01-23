'Circusville' opens Thursday at Chicago Children's Museum

The Chicago Children's Museum is getting ready to open its new "Circusville" experience.

From Thursday until Sept. 7, kids will be able to practice and perform circus acts, complete with top hats, clown costumes and fake mustaches.

If your kids aren't up for being the main attraction, they can also serve up fake food at a vendor stand!

"In Circusville, every role lets littles express themselves, unleash their imaginations, explore their skills, embrace new challenges and shine!" the Chicago Children's Museum's website says.

Tickets cost $21.