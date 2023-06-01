Citizens Utility Board demands $63M reduction in Peoples Gas rate hike

The Citizens Utility Board is working with the city to defend Chicago residents against Peoples Gas.

They are asking for the Peoples Gas rate hike to be slashed by $63 million.

They say that hike is positioned to cost consumers an average of $140 or more a year, while Peoples Gas maintains that most customers' bills would remain largely flat.

Right now, Peoples Gas is asking the Illinois Commerce Commission to approve a $402 million rate increase.

Watchdogs say that's only to boost the company's already record profits.

The utility board and the city delivered testimony to show that the Peoples Gas hike is unjust and unreasonable. They are also hoping to get state regulators to hold the utility accountable.