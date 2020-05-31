City announces CTA closures downtown, precautionary measures during protests

article

City officials announced new precautionary measures Sunday meant to keep residents safe during the turbulent protests taking place downtown in wake of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

CTA bus and train service in and out of the Loop has been suspended. For more updates, visit transitchicago.com.

The city's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will stay in effect indefinitely, according to the release.

This story is developing...