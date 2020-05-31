Expand / Collapse search

City announces CTA closures downtown, precautionary measures during protests

Chicago
Protesters clash with police in Chicago , on May 30, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo by Jim

CHICAGO - City officials announced new precautionary measures Sunday meant to keep residents safe during the turbulent protests taking place downtown in wake of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

CTA bus and train service in and out of the Loop has been suspended. For more updates, visit transitchicago.com.

The city's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will stay in effect indefinitely, according to the release.

This story is developing...

