City cites 8 more businesses for coronavirus violations

City investigators cited eight Chicago businesses last weekend for violating coronavirus restrictions, including one Southwest Side child play center that had over 100 people inside.

That’s according to the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, which said other citations were handed to bars, restaurants and businesses that failed to enforce social distancing or mask requirements.

Overall, the agency said, "the vast majority of Chicago businesses are complying with the capacity regulations."

Earlier this week, the city’s liquor control commissioner sent letters to bars ahead of St. Patricks Day weekend, urging them to follow capacity restrictions and safety protocols.

Of the 73 investigations between March 4 to March 7, those cited were:

Kids Empire, 4938 S. Kedzie Ave., for allegedly exceeding capacity limits, allowing over 100 patrons.

Debonair Social Club, 1575 N. Milwaukee Ave., for allegedly holding an event without face coverings or social distancing.

Eastside Sharks, 100 E. 79th St., for allegedly failing to require employees wear face coverings.

Jake’s Pub, 2932 N. Clark St., for allegedly failing to maintain social distancing, failing to require patrons to be seated while eating/drinking and failing to require face coverings.

Luigi’s Pizza, 4210-4212 W. Madison St., for allegedly failing to require employees wear face coverings.

Renaissance Bronzeville, 4641 S. King Dr., for allegedly failing to maintain social distancing or require face coverings for patrons.

Safari Lounge & Ethiopian Cuisine, 7124 N. Clark St., for allegedly failing to maintain social distancing, failing to require patrons to be seated while eating/drinking and failing to require face coverings.

An unnamed commercial location, 3306 W. North Ave., for allegedly holding an event without face coverings.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency has said. Businesses could face closure if they repeatedly violate regulations.

Earlier in March, Mayor Lori Lightfoot loosened restrictions to city bars and restaurants, which are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.