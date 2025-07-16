Chicago City Council effort to expand 'granny flats' put on hold

The Brief A measure to allow for the building of more accessory dwelling units, commonly known as "granny flats," was blocked in City Council on Wednesday Supporters of the measure say allowing for the building of more ADUs is essential to help combat the housing shortage in Chicago. Opponents say a large expansion of ADUs could alter the face of mainly single-family home communities.



The Chicago City Council did not vote Wednesday on a proposal to make it easier to create more accessory dwelling units across the city after two aldermen blocked the measure.

The proposed change was approved by the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards on Tuesday.

But Alds. Marty Quinn (13th Ward) and Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th Ward) moved to block a vote on the ordinance change.

The backstory:

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th Ward) pushed for the measure and argued that allowing for more ADUs was necessary to expand housing options that were affordable.

"Since I introduced this ordinance on my first day in City Council more than two years ago, I’ve advocated for this legislation because it will give homeowners new tools to build equity and support their families, while helping us address Chicago’s housing shortage in a smart, sustainable way that supports multigenerational and flexible living," Lawson said in a statement.

But the measure also received pushback from aldermen who worried that an expansion of ADUs would change the face of neighborhoods with largely single-family housing.

"I’m sounding the alarm that this is bad policy for the long-term stability of Chicago and the uniqueness of each and every neighborhood," Ald. Marty Quinn (13th Ward) told Fox 32’s Paris Schutz.

Quinn and others said aldermen should have a say on whether ADU construction or conversion is permitted in their own ward. They also expressed fears about overcrowding and corporations purchasing single-family homes with the intent of renting them out to multiple tenants.

Supporters tweaked the proposal to limit the number of ADUs per block per year based on lot size. They also pointed to the success of a six-year pilot program in a handful of neighborhoods like Lake View.