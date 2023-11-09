City Council meets again to discuss paid leave ordinance after vote delayed

The City Council is meeting to discuss the paid leave ordinance that would mandate employers to give more paid time off.

The vote was delayed Tuesday after two aldermen used a maneuver to defer its consideration for at least one meeting.

The Sun-Times says Alderman Brian Hopkins and Alderman Brendan Reilly have sided with business leaders who are against the ordinance.

They say marathon negotiations between business and labor have not produced enough changes to make it easier for businesses to pay those costs.

However, Alderman Mike Rodriguez says many local chambers of commerce would be on board with the increase of paid time off.

Some Chicago workers are expressing why the ordinance is so important for their health and mental well-being.

Mayor Brandon Johnson originally hoped Chicago businesses would provide 15 days off each year, but negotiations pared that down to 10.

Those days off are split — five being sick days, and the other five days can be used for vacation.