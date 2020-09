The coronavirus has put the kibosh on a beloved Christmas tradition in Chicago.

The city has reportedly denied the popular "Twelve Bars of Christmas" pub crawl a permit this year.

The Department of Cultural Affairs says it is not issuing special event permits for any in-person festivals or events through the end of 2020.

"TBOX" as it is known has been held every year since 1996, to keep business up during the cold winter months.