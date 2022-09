Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that all city employees will receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The agreement is with American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees.

The full 12-week pay, regardless of whether they are the birthing parent of not, takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Chicago is now one of the largest cities across the country to offer this benefit.